United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

United Rentals stock opened at $488.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

