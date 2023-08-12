US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 2,670,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

