US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 1,028.4% in July

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 1,028.4% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 38,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

