US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 1,028.4% in July

Aug 12th, 2023

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 1,028.4% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 38,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

