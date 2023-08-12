US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Down 81.5% in July

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the July 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTWO. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UTWO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 19,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,291. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

