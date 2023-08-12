Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
UTZ opened at $16.20 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
