Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 35,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,877. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $42,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

