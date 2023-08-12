Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vaccinex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 35,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,877. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vaccinex
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vaccinex
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.