Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Down 49.1% in July

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of VHNAW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 5,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.