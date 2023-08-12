Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.