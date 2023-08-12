Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,169 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

