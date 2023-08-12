Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $79,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.