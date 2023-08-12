Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $430,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

