Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.92. 776,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,090. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average of $194.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.