Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 798,994 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

