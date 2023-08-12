Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $888,403.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,485,923,184 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,923,182 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.