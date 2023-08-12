VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 77.9% in July

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $58.78.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.