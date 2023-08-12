VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 77.9% in July

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.