Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE CBH remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Friday. 15,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,091. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
