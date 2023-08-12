Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE CBH remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Friday. 15,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,091. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

