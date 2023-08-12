Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.04. 3,607,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.23. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.