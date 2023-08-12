Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vivakor Stock Performance

Vivakor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Vivakor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

Vivakor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,009,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Vivakor makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 16.65% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Featured Stories

