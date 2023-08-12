Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 13th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Vox Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VOXR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 49,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.
VOXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
