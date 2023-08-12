Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.06 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00011005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

