Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00010843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.76 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,443.61 or 1.00029023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.12637895 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,712,157.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.