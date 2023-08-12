Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Announces Earnings Results

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $355.48 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.
Wacoal Price Performance
Shares of WACLY stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wacoal Company Profile
