Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Announces Earnings Results

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $355.48 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Shares of WACLY stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

