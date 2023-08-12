Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UMMA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.38. 9,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.