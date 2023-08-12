Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UMMA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.38. 9,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.