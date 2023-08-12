Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 212.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 231,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.16 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.