Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $598,602.11

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and approximately $598,602.11 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,913,927 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

