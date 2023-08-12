Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

WBD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

