Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.