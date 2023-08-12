Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,819,000. Motco grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 12,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.05. The stock had a trading volume of 690,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average is $465.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

