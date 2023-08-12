Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,602,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

