Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 2.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 139,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 163,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.22 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

