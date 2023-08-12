Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $229.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

