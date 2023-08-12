Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

