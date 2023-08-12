Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $257.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

