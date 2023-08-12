Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $135.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.82.

TGT opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

