Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 18,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.