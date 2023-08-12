WEX (NYSE:WEX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

Get WEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.83. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.