Wilmar International Limited Plans Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3945 per share on Thursday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of WLMIY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

