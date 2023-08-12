Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) vs. Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Financial Survey

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) and Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Pactiv Evergreen pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Winpak pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pactiv Evergreen pays out -97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Winpak pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pactiv Evergreen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pactiv Evergreen and Winpak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pactiv Evergreen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Winpak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Winpak has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.79%. Given Winpak’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Winpak is more favorable than Pactiv Evergreen.

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Winpak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pactiv Evergreen $6.22 billion 0.25 $318.00 million ($0.41) -21.07 Winpak N/A N/A N/A $1.17 24.91

Pactiv Evergreen has higher revenue and earnings than Winpak. Pactiv Evergreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winpak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Pactiv Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Winpak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pactiv Evergreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Winpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pactiv Evergreen -1.19% 8.64% 1.74% Winpak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pactiv Evergreen beats Winpak on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products. The Food Merchandising segment provides clear rigid-display containers, containers for prepared and ready-to-eat food, trays for meat and poultry, and molded fiber egg cartons. The Beverage Merchandising segment offers cartons for fresh refrigerated beverage products. This segment also provides integrated fresh carton systems, which include printed cartons, spouts, and filling machines, as well as fiber-based liquid packaging board and range of paper-based products. The company serves full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, and food packers and food processors. The company was formerly known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, as well as plastic sheet, custom, and retort trays for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, industrial, and healthcare applications; die-cut, daisy chain, and rollstock lidding products for food, dairy, beverage, industrial, and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care markets. The Packaging Machinery segment provides horizontal fill/seal machines for preformed containers and vertical form/fill/seal pouch machines for pumpable liquid and semi-liquid, as well as various dry products. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Winpak Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wihuri International Oy.

