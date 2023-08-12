Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.