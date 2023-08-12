Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 15,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 306,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after acquiring an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFAV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,947 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.