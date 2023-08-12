Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.37. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

