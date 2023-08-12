Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 285 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.52. 1,053,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

