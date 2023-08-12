Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,916. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.