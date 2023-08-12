Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,254,622. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.