Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.57. 55,667,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,143,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,375.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

