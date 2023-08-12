YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 2,372,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,164. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

