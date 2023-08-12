ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 6,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNET

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.