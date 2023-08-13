140,691 Shares in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Cetus Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

