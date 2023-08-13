151,775 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.41. 1,003,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

