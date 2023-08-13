3M (MMM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on September 12th

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

3M has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $647,436,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

